Suspect wanted for allegedly punching victim and stealing another vehicle: WRPS

Waterloo regional police are looking to identify a man in relation to an assault and vehicle theft in Kitchener earlier this month.

Officers were called to the area of Country Hill Drive around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 for a report of an assault. The victim told police a man approached their vehicle in a parking lot. The suspect allegedly punched the victim in the face and fled on foot. The victim wasn't physically injured from the incident.

Police were then called to a gas station on Bleams Road at about 6:45 p.m. after a reported vehicle theft.

Police said they are looking to speak to a man in relation to both incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.