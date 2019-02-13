

CTV Kitchener





A suspect is being sought by police after a store was robbed with a weapon in Kitchener.

Regional police responded to the incident on Bleams Road and Homer Watson Boulevard at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

A suspect had reportedly brandished a weapon and demanded money from the teller.

The suspect is described as a white male in his early 20s, about five feet nine inches tall with a thin build.

He was wearing a black hooded jacket, dark blue jeans and had his face covered.

Police say no physical injuries were reported.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact police.