Regional police are looking to identify a suspect in connection to a break-in and theft in Waterloo.

On April 11, police say a man entered an employees-only area of a business on Rankin Street.

Once inside, it’s alleged he stole a pair of wallets and a vehicle, all of which belonged to employees of the business.

On Monday, police released a photo of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.