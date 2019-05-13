Featured
Suspect wanted after business entered, employees’ things stolen
Police are looking to identify the man in this photo. (Source: Waterloo Regional Police Service)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, May 13, 2019 4:23PM EDT
Regional police are looking to identify a suspect in connection to a break-in and theft in Waterloo.
On April 11, police say a man entered an employees-only area of a business on Rankin Street.
Once inside, it’s alleged he stole a pair of wallets and a vehicle, all of which belonged to employees of the business.
On Monday, police released a photo of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.