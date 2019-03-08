Featured
Suspect used stolen vehicle used in gas drive-off: police
Police are looking to identify the person in this photo seen pumping gas into a stolen vehicle. (Source: WRPS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, March 8, 2019 1:26PM EST
Police are looking to identify a suspect involved in a gas drive-off with a stolen vehicle.
On Feb. 4, a 2005 GMC Yukon was reportedly stolen from a parking lot in Cambridge. The incident happened on Conestoga Boulevard.
Later that night, it was involved in a gas drive-off.
While the vehicle has since been recovered, police are still searching for those involved.
On March 8, a photo was released of a person pumping gas into the vehicle. Authorities are looking to identify the person in the photo.