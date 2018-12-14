

CTV Kitchener





A woman reportedly had her purse stolen by an unknown suspect on Thursday evening.

Police say she was in the area of Bridge Street West in Waterloo around 7:15 p.m.

She was reportedly approached by a male who grabbed her purse and fled toward Hillside Street.

The victim was uninjured.

The suspect is described as white, 15 or 16 years old and standing five feet nine inches.

He had a slim build and dark eyebrows. He was wearing a dark hoodie with the hood up and dark pants.

The investigation was ongoing, and police were asking anyone with information to contact them.