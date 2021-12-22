Suspect steals property from residential vestibule: police

Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole property from a residential vestibule in Kitchener last week.

Officers were called to the area of Cedar Street South and Charles Street East on Dec. 17 for a report of a break-in. They said the suspect went into the vestibule around 5 a.m. and stole property before fleeing the area.

The suspect is described as a white man, around 6'0" tall, with an average build.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.