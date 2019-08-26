

CTV Kitchener





A Guelph man is under arrest after multiple attacks in the city’s downtown core.

It happened Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m.

According to Guelph police, the suspect stole a cane from an elderly man and used the cane to strike the man twice.

The man then approached a woman standing near the library, threatened her with the cane and then struck her in the face with an open hand.

The male then grabbed another man from behind and slammed his head against the asphalt.

The second male victim was knocked unconsciousness and had a 3-inch laceration on his head.

The elderly male was taken to hospital for treatment.

The female and other male victim declined medical treatment.

The 32 suspect has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, two counts of assault with a weapon and breach probation.