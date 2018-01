CTV Kitchener





A man was able to steal cash from a Brantford gas station, police say.

The Petro-Canada gas bar on Clarence Street South was robbed around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Brantford police describe the man behind the robbery is being white, slim, in his mid-20s and about 5’10”.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.