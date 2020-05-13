FERGUS -- Police have released a composite sketch of a suspect in a sexual assault investigation in Fergus.

Wellington County OPP say a female was reportedly sexually assaulted sometime between 8:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on April 24, on the Elora-Cataract Trail, east of Gartshore Street and just west of the First Line.

Policesay the suspect was riding a black bicycle and was last seen going east on the trail at Gartshore Street.

Theydescribe the suspect as a Caucasian male, 5’9” to 5’10” in height, weighing around 150 pounds, sparse facial hair on his upper lip and chin, a round face and thin lips.

Police say hewas wearing black reading glasses, a black baggy hooded sweater, black pants and a black “beanie” hat.

OPP are asking for anyone with information to contact them.