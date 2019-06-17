

OPP have released security images of a man wanted for an armed robbery in Hagersville.

It happened Saturday around 3:12 a.m. at a business on Main Street North.

Police say a man confronted a female clerk while brandishing an edged weapon.

He demanded cash and then fled the area on foot.

He’s described as white, approximately 6 feet tall, and with an athletic build.

Police say he was wearing a green hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

He also had his face covered with an orange-coloured ski mask.