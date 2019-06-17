Featured
Suspect sought in armed robbery
Security image of a man wanted for an armed robbery in Hagersville. (Courtesy: OPP)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, June 17, 2019 12:48PM EDT
OPP have released security images of a man wanted for an armed robbery in Hagersville.
It happened Saturday around 3:12 a.m. at a business on Main Street North.
Police say a man confronted a female clerk while brandishing an edged weapon.
He demanded cash and then fled the area on foot.
He’s described as white, approximately 6 feet tall, and with an athletic build.
Police say he was wearing a green hoodie, black pants and black shoes.
He also had his face covered with an orange-coloured ski mask.