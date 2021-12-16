Suspect robs Kitchener convenience store and steals clerk's car

KITCHENER -

Waterloo regional police are searching for a suspect in connection to a convenience store robbery in Kitchener on Wednesday.

Police said they responded to reports of a robbery at a store in the area of Highland Road West and Westforest Trail around 2:30 a.m.

A man entered the store and demanded cash before exiting and then stealing the store clerk's vehicle.

The man was last seen driving south on Westheights Drive. Police have not given a description of the stolen vehicle.

No physical injuries were reported.

Police describe the suspect as:

Black male

Medium build

Hair in short braids

No facial hair

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.