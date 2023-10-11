Suspect in student residence break-in identified by handprint

Kitchener

    A Guelph police cruiser is seen on Aug. 3, 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener) A Guelph police cruiser is seen on Aug. 3, 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener)

    Guelph police have arrested a 28-year-old from Hanover in connection to a break and enter earlier this year at a Guelph student housing building.

    On Feb. 4, just before 1 a.m., a man forced his way through the doors of a building near Stone Road West and Scottsdale Drive, police said.

    He was caught on surveillance video going into several units and taking clothing and other items.

    Police said the suspect was eventually identified by a handprint left inside one the units.

    On Tuesday, more than eight months after the break-in, he was arrested and charged with break and enter.

