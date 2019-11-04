

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – A man wanted in connection to a double homicide in Hamilton has been found dead in a Brantford motel room.

Police say they answered a call to check on the wellbeing of two people at a home on the Central Mountin over the weekend. When police arrived, they found an adult man and woman killed. Both had been shot.

The victims were identified as Donald Lowe, 62, and Cheryl Nicholl, 32.

Autopsies for the victims are scheduled for Monday morning.

Hamilton police say they had identified 35-year-old David Thomson as a suspect in the homicides.

On Monday, police had confirmed that the man was at the Days Inn in Brantford.

"With the assistance of the Brantford Police Service, officers quickly secured the immediate area of the hotel where Thomson was staying," a news release from the Hamilton Police Service says in part.

Thomson was later found dead in his room, but police have not said how he died.

The Special Investigations Unit has been contacted and has invoked its mandate.

The SIU says that police officers heard a gunshot from within the hotel.

"Officers entered the room where they located Mr. Thomson, deceased, from what appeared to be a gunshot wound," the SIU says in a news release.

Police say they are not seeking anyone else as a suspect in the double homicide.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to contact police.