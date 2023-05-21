Suspect in custody, female seriously hurt after stabbing in Cambridge

Waterloo regional police have taken a suspect into custody following a stabbing in downtown Cambridge.

Police were around a home with at least five cruisers Sunday afternoon in the area of Veterans Way and Ainslie Street South.

Police say a female has been stabbed and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers were called to the scene around 4 p.m.

Police add that one person has been arrested and taken into custody.

Anyone with information about the stabbing are asked to contact WRPS.