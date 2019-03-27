

CTV Kitchener





Police are looking to identify a second suspect involved in a Brantford shooting last week.

It happened in the area of Colborne Street and Park Avenue at about 1 p.m. on March 22.

One of the suspects has been identified as Keyshawn Commissiong, 19, who police say is responsible for the shooting. He remains outstanding.

Police describe him as a non-white male, five feet 11 inches tall and 165 lbs. He had black hair with dreadlocks, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants with “Champion” printed on them in white and brown boots.

The second suspect has not been identified. He is described as a non-white male, around five feet eight inches tall with a medium build and a moustache. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with pink on the hood, a dark baseball hat, blue jeans and black running shoes with white soles.

Police also clarified that a man who had been linked earlier to the shooting, Isaiah Castillo, is not a suspect in this matter. He had been identified as a suspect on March 23.

Anyone with information about the two suspects, pictured above, is asked to contact police or call 911. The public is warned not to approach them, as they could be armed.