A male suspect has been identified in connection to a sexual assault that was reported at the University of Guelph.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 30 at a coffee shop.

An 18-year-old female says she was sexually assaulted while she was waiting in line. She did not sustain any physical injuries.

On Feb. 8, Guelph police reported that a male suspect had been identified.

He has not been charged. The investigation is ongoing.