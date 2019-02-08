Featured
Suspect identified after sexual assault at coffee shop, police say
A male suspect has been identified in connection to a sexual assault that was reported at the University of Guelph.
The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 30 at a coffee shop.
An 18-year-old female says she was sexually assaulted while she was waiting in line. She did not sustain any physical injuries.
On Feb. 8, Guelph police reported that a male suspect had been identified.
He has not been charged. The investigation is ongoing.