KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police have arrested two men who were reportedly loitering near a business, and say one of them was in possession of a Molotov cocktail.

Officers on patrol in the area of King Street East in Kitchener first noticed two people near a closed business just before 2 a.m. on Monday, according to officials.

The two individuals reportedly fled on foot when the officers tried to approach them.

Police say a homeowner on Brentwood Avenue helped them locate the two men and arrest them.

A 28-year-old and 30-year-old man, both from Kitchener, have been charged for trespassing at night.

The 28-year-old was reportedly found to be in possession of what police describe as a suspected Molotov cocktail.

He is facing additional charges that include possession of incendiary material, four counts of breach of probation, and possession of explosive.