KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say a teenaged robbery suspect fled during an alleged break-and-enter after a confrontation with the homeowner.

The incident happened around 12:20 a.m. Monday at a home on Sandy Hills Drive in Woolwich Township. Police say an unknown male got into the home and was walking towards a bedroom on the upper level when he was confronted by the homeowner. He fled the home on foot, according to police.

The suspect is described as a white male between 15 and 18 years old. He had an athletic build and short brown hair. He was dressed in all black at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.