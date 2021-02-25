KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they're looking for a suspect who allegedly entered several units in an apartment complex in Waterloo.

The man was caught on security footage entering units in the area of Regina Street around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 8.

Police say a tenant confronted the man and he fled the area. They're looking to identify the man in relation to the incident.

The suspect is described as a white man, around 25 years old, with brown hair. He was wearing a black and white Nike sweater under a black coat, blue jeans and brown boots.

Police are reminding people to lock their doors, even if they're home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.