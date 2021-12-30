Suspect drives stolen vehicle through gate at Kitchener business: police

Police are investigating after a suspect reportedly stole a vehicle and drove it through a gate at a commercial property in Kitchener on Wednesday.

Officers were called to a business on Trillium Drive near Strasburg Road around 2:15 a.m. According to a news release, a suspect entered a locked compound and stole a work truck, driving it through the gates and "causing significant damage."

The suspect is described a man wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and a black toque.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.