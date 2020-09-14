KITCHENER -- Police in Guelph are investigating after someone's dishwasher was defecated in while they slept.

According to a news release, it happened at a residence near Starwood Drive and Eastview Road between 1 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. on Sunday.

Officials say the home was entered through an unlocked sliding glass door while the residents were sleeping.

Nothing was taken from the home, police say, but the culprit reportedly defecated on an open dishwasher door before leaving.

Officials are reminding the public to make sure their windows and doors are always locked.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police.