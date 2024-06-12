KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Suspect cleared after report of suspicious male offering ride to youth in Kitchener

    A rain soaked street is seen in this stock image. (Zeeshaan Shabbir/Pexels.com) A rain soaked street is seen in this stock image. (Zeeshaan Shabbir/Pexels.com)
    Waterloo regional police have wrapped up an investigation into an allegedly suspicious male in Kitchener.

    Officers were told an unknown male approached a male youth in the King Street West and Linwood Avenue area on June 5.

    They were told the male offered the youth a ride home due to the rainy weather, however the youth declined and left the area.

    Police have completed their investigation and say there were no criminal concerns related to the incident.

