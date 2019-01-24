Featured
Suspect charged after chair thrown through window, other downtown mischief
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, January 24, 2019 11:26AM EST
A male has been has been arrested after a damage spree in downtown Kitchener.
In the early morning of Jan. 23, the Waterloo Regional Police Service responded to a report of property damage near Ontario Street.
A business owner reported that a male had thrown a chair through the front window of their business.
Police received other reports of a male damaging other businesses and homes in the area throughout the day.
A male suspect, 24, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of mischief under $5,000.
He was not identified.
An estimated cost of damage was unknown.