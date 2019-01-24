

CTV Kitchener





A male has been has been arrested after a damage spree in downtown Kitchener.

In the early morning of Jan. 23, the Waterloo Regional Police Service responded to a report of property damage near Ontario Street.

A business owner reported that a male had thrown a chair through the front window of their business.

Police received other reports of a male damaging other businesses and homes in the area throughout the day.

A male suspect, 24, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of mischief under $5,000.

He was not identified.

An estimated cost of damage was unknown.