Suspect brandished handgun during Kitchener road rage incident: police

Waterloo regional police are investigating a Monday afternoon road rage incident in which they say a car passenger reportedly brandished a handgun at the driver of another vehicle.

In a press release, police said officers received a report of road rage in the area of Fairway Road South and Wilson Avenue at around 1:20 p.m. Monday.

Police said the suspect brandished a black handgun from a rear passenger window towards the driver of a red Ford F150 pickup truck.

The suspect was travelling in a silver Pontiac four-door vehicle with three other white males, police said. The vehicle was last seen in the area of Manitou Drive and Homer Watson Boulevard.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.