Suspect being sought for alleged gunpoint robbery in Kitchener stairwell
The search for a suspect is underway after someone was allegedly robbed in the stairwell of an apartment building at gunpoint.
Waterloo regional police say it happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday near Mooregate Crescent and Hazelglen Drive in Kitchener. The male suspect then ran off on Mooregate.
No injuries were reported.
No description of the suspect has been released by police, but they're asking anyone with information about the robbery to contact them.
