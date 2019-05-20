Featured
Suspect at large for Waterloo robbery
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, May 20, 2019 3:24PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a reported assault and robbery in the area of King Street South and John Street East.
Police responded to the Waterloo location around 2 a.m. on Sunday.
A man allegedly assaulted another man and took personal property before fleeing on foot.
No physical injuries were reported from the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.