Suspect at large after knife allegedly pulled during Guelph robbery

A reported knifepoint robbery at a Guelph business is under investigation.

Police were called to the incident around 3:50 p.m. Friday in the area of York and Victoria Roads.

An employee told officers she was working alone when a male entered the business, took out a switchblade-style knife, demanded cash, and fled on foot with a small amountof cash. The employee was not injured.

The suspect is described as white, around six feet tall, with short, light brown or dirty blonde hair. He was wearing a long sleeve grey shirt with 'Aero 1987' on the front dark blue jeans, black shoes and a black face mask.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Guelph Police Service.