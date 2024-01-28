Suspect at large after armed vehicle robbery in Kitchener: WRPS

Regional police are looking for a suspect after they say someone with a knife robbed a resident's vehicle in Kitchener.

Officers were called to a residential building in the area of Church and Cedar Streets around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the suspect went up to a resident entering the building, took out a knife, and demanded the keys to a vehicle.

The resident was not injured, but the suspect got away in the stolen vehicle.

They're described as a 20-year-old Black man with a slim building, wearing a N-95 mask, black hoodie, and black pants.