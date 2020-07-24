WATERLOO -- Waterloo Regional Police Service are looking for a suspect they say tried to rob someone of their phone while they were calling them a taxi.

Police received the report of the incident around midnight on Friday in a plaza on Highland Road in Kitchener.

A person was sitting in their car when an unknown male approachedand asked if they could call them a cab, according to officials.

The suspect reportedly tried to grab the phone while the victim wasdialing, engaged in a physical altercation, and tried to grab for awallet as well.

Police say the suspect wasn’t able to grab either and rode away on a bike towards Lawrence Avenue.

The victim sustained minor injuries. Minor damage was caused to the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact WRPS.