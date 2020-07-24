Advertisement
Suspect asks person to call cab, tries to rob them of phone: WRPS
WATERLOO -- Waterloo Regional Police Service are looking for a suspect they say tried to rob someone of their phone while they were calling them a taxi.
Police received the report of the incident around midnight on Friday in a plaza on Highland Road in Kitchener.
A person was sitting in their car when an unknown male approachedand asked if they could call them a cab, according to officials.
The suspect reportedly tried to grab the phone while the victim wasdialing, engaged in a physical altercation, and tried to grab for awallet as well.
Police say the suspect wasn’t able to grab either and rode away on a bike towards Lawrence Avenue.
The victim sustained minor injuries. Minor damage was caused to the vehicle.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact WRPS.