KITCHENER -- Police say a Mississauga man was arrested in relation to a robbery at a Cambridge business last week.

The robbery happened at a telecommunications store on Franklin Boulevard near Main Street around 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 14. Officials said three suspects entered the store and two threatened employees with firearms.

The suspects then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of electronics.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Police say the suspects were last seen driving south on Franklin in a blue vehicle.

Approximately one hour later, police say a suspicious vehicle was seen in the Preston Arena parking lot on Hamilton Street. They say the individuals appeared to be similar in appearance to the men involved in the robbery.

The vehicle left the parking lot of the arena and was last seen driving towards King Street.

One suspect was arrested in Guelph on Wednesday. Officials said they seized a firearm during the arrest,

The 18-year-old was charged with multiple offences, including robbery, forcible confinement, pointing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of stolen property.

Two other suspects remain at large.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.