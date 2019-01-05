

CTV Kitchener





A man was arrested at gunpoint Friday after he drove his vehicle into a police cruiser.

The incident happened in a shopping plaza on Highland Road.

Police say the officer had located a vehicle that was suspected to be stolen.

The driver then accelerated into the cruiser.

When the officer tried to make an arrest, the man refused and proceeded to rev the engine.

The officer then drew his weapon and the man was taken into custody.

Police have not released details on what charges the man is facing.