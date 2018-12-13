

CTV Kitchener





A 36-year-old Waterloo man faces charges after a break and enter last month.

It happened on Nov. 28 at a residence on Redfox Road in Waterloo.

Police say personal property was taken before the suspect stole a pickup truck out of the driveway.

Stolen bank cards were later used to make purchases at stores in the region.

On Dec. 11, members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service arrested a man.

He faces several charges.