Suspect allegedly hits police car several times, evades arrest
Waterloo regional police are looking for an individual who struck a police vehicle with their car several times before evading arrest, according to Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS).
On Wednesday, around 10:15 a.m., police said officers responded to a report of a possible impaired driver in a parking lot located at 65 University Avenue East in Waterloo.
“Police arrived and positioned a marked police cruiser in the path of the suspect vehicle to prevent the driver from fleeing,” Waterloo region police said in a news release. “The unknown driver of the vehicle struck the police vehicle numerous times and successfully evaded police.”
Police said the suspect is described as a white male, approximately 25 to 30 years of age, with short brown hair. The suspect vehicle was described as a blue sedan.
Police said there were no physical injuries reported as a result of this incident.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Group of teen girls allegedly attacks several people at random at Toronto subway stations
Toronto police are investigating after a group of up to 10 teen girls allegedly assaulted several people at several TTC subway stations last month.
Jeff Beck, guitar god who influenced generations, dies at 78
Jeff Beck, a guitar virtuoso who pushed the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock 'n' roll, influencing generations of shredders along the way and becoming known as the guitar player's guitar player, has died. He was 78.
Girl Guides announce new name for Brownies, saying old moniker caused harm to racialized girls
The Girl Guides of Canada has renamed its Brownies branch the 'Embers.' The organization says the previous name dissuaded some racialized girls and women from joining the outdoor adventure and activity group.
U.S. travel problems affecting transborder flights: Air Canada, WestJet
Air Canada and WestJet encouraged travellers headed to or from the U.S. to check their flights before going to the airport after a key computer outage at the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration caused delays.
Eating fast food linked to potentially life-threatening liver condition, new study finds
A new study has found that consumption of fast food is associated with a potentially life-threatening condition of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.
Prince Harry's memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
Penguin Random House announced Wednesday that first day sales for the Harry's tell-all memoir topped 1.4 million copies, a record pace for non-fiction from a company.
U.S. agency nixes idea of gas stove ban. Here's what we know
The United States Consumer Products Safety Commission appeared at one point to consider a ban on gas stoves due to health and respiratory concerns. Here is what’s known so far about the risks associated with gas stoves and the possibility of a ban.
opinion | Takeaways from Prince Harry's 'Spare' that didn't make headlines
In the 410 pages of 'Spare' there are many laugh-out-loud, emotional, surprising, what-the-hell moments. in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan outlines her top takeaways that didn't make the headlines.
Federal tax credit for multi-generational home renovations now available to Canadians
The federal government is offering a new tax credit to help make it easier for Canadians to care for adult relatives in their own homes.
London
-
St. Thomas neighbourhood sealed off as police arrest wanted man
A dramatic scene played out in a residential neighbourhood in St. Thomas Wednesday, as police arrested a man wanted on outstanding warrants
-
Strathroy woman sentenced to five years for impaired driving causing death of girl
Eight-year-old Nihal Toor of Virginia was visiting family in the London in July of 2020 when the car she was in was struck by an impaired driver
-
Hikers discover body on Bruce Trail near Owen Sound, OPP confirms
Provincial police say they are investigating the discovery of a body on the Bruce Trail south of Owen Sound.
Windsor
-
5.2% tax increase proposed for Windsorites: What you need to know about the 2023 budget
Here’s what you need to know about how city hall wants to spend your money and new revenue they want to collect.
-
Eggs-traordinary find at Leamington farm
It was a normal day at the farm for Jason Adamson, owner of Simpson Orchards in Leamington, when he spotted something eggs-traordinary in the chicken coop.
-
Single-sport betting now live at Caesars Windsor
Caesars Windsor is betting big on single-game sports, becoming the first land-based casino in Ontario to offer a full-service, in-person sportsbook.
Barrie
-
Key witness to 2019 stabbing death of Ryan Babineau testifies
A key witness testified at the trial of Abad Shire, accused of killing a 30-year-old Barrie man in 2019.
-
Huntsville boater charged in July death of swimmer on Lake Rosseau
Police have charged a Huntsville boater more than five months after the death of a man on Lake Rosseau.
-
City of Barrie rolling ahead with Bryne Drive construction project
The City of Barrie's Bryne Drive project is rolling ahead, with construction set to begin this year.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man wins precedent-setting fight for benefits after suffering brain injury
A northern Ontario man has won his fight for benefits from the company that insures his camper-trailer, even though he wasn’t driving it when he was injured
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Kirkland Lake man identified as fatal Highway 11 crash victim
A 53-year-old Kirkland Lake man has been identified in the fatal crash early Tuesday morning on Highway 11.
-
Pierre Poilievre in Timmins to host town hall meeting
Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the day in Timmins on Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WATCH
WINTER STORM WATCH | Here's when Ottawa could receive 15 to 30 cm of snow
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for Ottawa, calling for 15 to 30 cm of snow Thursday night and Friday.
-
Seven firefighters from the Ottawa-Gatineau region splitting $1 million lottery prize
A group of seven firefighters from around the Ottawa-Gatineau region are splitting a $1 million lottery prize.
-
Holding off on getting your passport? Now could be a good time to apply
If the thought of standing in long lines and waiting in the cold to get your passport isn’t your thing, now could be a good time to apply.
Toronto
-
Beloved Ontario chef set to be deported after spending nearly a decade in Canada
John Mulwa has called Canada home for nearly a decade. On Jan. 28, he will be deported back to Kenya, a country he fled because he felt his life was in danger.
-
Group of teen girls allegedly attacks several people at random at Toronto subway stations
Toronto police are investigating after a group of up to 10 teen girls allegedly assaulted several people at several TTC subway stations last month.
-
Average ER wait times in Ontario drop slightly in November but remain high, data shows
Average wait times for patients being admitted to an Ontario hospital from an emergency room dropped slightly in November after hitting a record high.
Montreal
-
Victim's family seeking answers more than one month after fatal Montreal apartment fire
Residents of a West Island high-rise, who are still mourning a beloved 93-year-old neighbour who died after a fire, are raising concerns about the time it took for first responders to be called.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Big winter storm expected for Quebec for end of the week
A Colorado low is moving toward Quebec, and it’s expected to intensify as it tracks east. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued winter storm warnings from the Quebec-Ontario border toward Quebec City.
-
Quebec cross-country skier reaches the South Pole solo in record time
Quebec cross-country skier Caroline Côté has achieved her goal: she has broken the world record for reaching the South Pole unassisted in the fastest time.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia emergency room deaths up 10 per cent in 2022, data shows
Deaths in Nova Scotia emergency rooms were up 10 per cent in 2022 from the previous year, an increase that a Nova Scotia Health official says was "not unexpected" as more patients -- and patients with more acute needs -- visited ERs.
-
Murder trial: Text messages led police to suspect Halifax med student was killer
This first time police interviewed William Sandeson about the disappearance of a fellow Dalhousie University student, they didn't learn much.
-
Weather statement issued for New Brunswick ahead of Friday storm
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the province of New Brunswick early Wednesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
'I thought I was going to die': Woman wants changes to transit security after being threatened
A Manitoba woman said she feared for her life and wants to see safety improved on Winnipeg Transit after she said she was threatened on the bus on Tuesday.
-
First Nations, Manitoba and feds team up on rental project for First Nations students
An apartment complex slated to open next year in Winnipeg is to provide First Nations students who have moved off reserve an affordable place to live while they pursue a post-secondary education.
-
Tax relief, more health spending among Manitoba premier's pre-election plans
Manitobans may see some tax relief, financial help with inflation and money for addiction treatment before the provincial election slated for Oct. 3. What they are unlikely to see is any more movement by the province in its dispute with the federal government over carbon pricing.
Calgary
-
'Literally hell': Father critical of police investigation into Calgary crash that killed his son
Bob Donoghue has a difficult time choosing a favourite photo of his son growing up.
-
Homeowner’s furnace vent freezes, shutting off heat; issue deemed not a defect
A Calgary man says his furnace vent constantly freezes up when temperatures dip below -20 C, which then shuts off power to his furnace.
-
Windsor Park residents fear effects of apartment building development if approved as-is
Windsor Park residents are worried a proposed five-storey apartment building will irrevocably change their quiet neighbourhood.
Edmonton
-
Dead dog found in Edmonton park; police searching for person who 'dragged' him there
An animal cruelty investigation is underway in the Alberta capital after a German Shepherd/Pit bull dog was found dead in a southeast Edmonton park.
-
Cat shot with an arrow 'likely not an accident,' EPS says
An Edmonton woman has warned pet owners in her neighbourhood after her two-year-old cat Milo came home with an arrow shot through his side.
-
Campbell starts in net, Desharnais expected to make NHL debut as Oilers battle Ducks
The Edmonton Oilers are likely to have a fresh face on their blueline Wednesday, but it won't happen as a result of a trade, which many fans have been howling for.
Vancouver
-
Only 4 of 334 'protection officers' have been hired for B.C. hospitals
Only four of the 334 “protection officers” announced for British Columbia hospitals in October have been hired, with most not expected to be on the job for months to come, CTV News has learned.
-
Rainfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver
A rainfall warning has been issued for Metro Vancouver, with an "extended" period of precipitation in the forecast.
-
B.C. woman ordered to reimburse former employer for 'time theft'
A B.C. woman who was fired from her job has been ordered to pay her former employer $1,500 as reimbursement for "time theft."