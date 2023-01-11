Suspect allegedly hits police car several times, evades arrest

Waterloo regional police are looking for an individual who struck a police vehicle with their car several times before evading arrest, according to Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS).

On Wednesday, around 10:15 a.m., police said officers responded to a report of a possible impaired driver in a parking lot located at 65 University Avenue East in Waterloo.

“Police arrived and positioned a marked police cruiser in the path of the suspect vehicle to prevent the driver from fleeing,” Waterloo region police said in a news release. “The unknown driver of the vehicle struck the police vehicle numerous times and successfully evaded police.”

Police said the suspect is described as a white male, approximately 25 to 30 years of age, with short brown hair. The suspect vehicle was described as a blue sedan.

Police said there were no physical injuries reported as a result of this incident.