

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Two separate thefts at a Waterloo restaurant are being investigated by police.

The first of the two happened on Nov. 7 at around 9:20 p.m. at a restaurant on Albert Street.

The victim was eating dinner when he left the table for a moment. A male suspect grabbed his winter jacket, which had his personal things, and left the restaurant.

The suspect fled on foot and was last seen running east on University Avenue.

He’s described as a black male between 20 and 30 years old, about six feet three inches tall with a slim build.

He had black hair and was wearing a red winter coat and sunglasses.

Police say they’re also looking to identify another man who allegedly stole money from a tip jar at the same restaurant that evening.

Con'ting to investigate 2 thefts that occurred on Nov 7, @ 9:20 pm, at a restaurant on Albert St, Waterloo. Police are looking to identify & speak with the individuals captured in this video. Call police with info @ 519-570-9777 or @WaterlooCrime. Details: https://t.co/lRgjk2Wz4J pic.twitter.com/KZvR23mMvO — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) November 26, 2019

He’s been described as a slim black man, about 20 years old, with a blue jacket and sunglasses.

Police released surveillance video of the man they’re looking for.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.