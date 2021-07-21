KITCHENER -- Survivors of a former residential school site in Brantford, Ont. are calling for a criminal investigation into unmarked graves on the property.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Six Nations Chief Mark Hill said there are 54 deaths recorded at the former Mohawk Institute, but they don't know where the bodies are buried.

He added the school sits on nearly 500 acres of property.

Hill said they believe there is enough evidence to launch a criminal investigation into the deaths and the First Nation supports creating a multi-jurisdictional police task force to search for graves.

He said the process needs to be led by survivors and trauma-informed.

Six Nations also announced $1 million in funding to create a survivor secretariat to begin work on searching the school's grounds.

If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419, or the Indian Residential School Survivors Society toll free line at 1-800-721-0066.

A list of Indigenous mental health resources can be accessed here.