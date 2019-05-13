

CTV Kitchener





We’ve heard from politicians about the possibility of amalgamation—now, we know where some Kitchener residents stand on the issue.

Overall, residents say the city’s government is doing well, but there are some areas to improve, according to a survey conducted by Environics Research Group. That improvement largely centres on the government.

Just over 50 per cent of those surveyed say bigger representation may be more effective.

That’s at odds with what local politicians say, that bigger government could erode representation.

A total of 611 Kitchener residents were surveyed as part of the exercise, organized by the city.

“This is a statistically accurate reflection of how Kitchener residents feel, and I’m confident that the government will be true to their word and that information such as this will be reflected, ultimately, in the decision they make,” says Mayor Berry Vrbanovic.

Most residents—83 per cent—say the current structure works, but half of residents said they would prefer one set of councillors instead of the two-tier system that currently exists.

Some say they’re comfortable with the system as-is, but others say it’s confusing. Residents polled say that services are delivered well, but they could be better.

In spite of its contradictory areas, Kitchener’s mayor says the information will be passed onto the provincial review.

Meanwhile, the City of Waterloo will present a motion, led by Mayor Dave Jaworsky, that supports the current two-tier structure.

There are two delegations speaking to it, including former City of Waterloo councillor Jan d’Ailly, who ran for Region of Waterloo chair.

His campaign was run in part on finding greater efficiencies among the two levels of government.