KITCHENER -- Police are looking to identify two people in connection to a robbery and assault at a business in Kitchener on Tuesday.

In a news release, police say that a man was assaulted by two suspects after he tried to stop them from stealing from the secured compound on Victoria Street North.

Officials have released security footage of some of the incident in an effort to identify the people involved.

Looking to identify the individuals captured in this video in connection to a robbery at a business on Victoria Street N, in Kitchener on Aug 18, 2020.

Anyone with any info is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or @WaterlooCrime

In the video, a person in a greyish sweater can be seen standing near a gate when a tow truck pulls up to the gate of the compound.

In the video, a person in a greyish sweater can be seen standing near a gate when a tow truck pulls up to the gate of the compound. The person in the sweater then takes off running.

Another angle shows someone in reflective clothing chasing two people around the compound. That person is able to grab one of them before the other person intervenes. Eventually, after an altercation, the individuals appear to separate.

Police hvae not said whether anything was ultimately taken or if anyone was taken to hospital. They're still investigating.

Anyone with information in regards to the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.