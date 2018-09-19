

CTV Kitchener





The installation of five new surveillance cameras in Galt was discussed at Cambridge council on Tuesday night.

The goal is to crack down on drug use and crime in the city.

This would be from the boardwalk bridge to the Cambridge mill.

This would be phase two of a pilot project.

Some councilors say they are unsure if it is necessary and before the city proceeds with further phases they should wait for feedback from staff.