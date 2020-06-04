KITCHENER -- Police say they're surprised to report only minor injuries after a crash in West Perth on Wednesday.

It happened at Perth Road 179 near Perth Line 44 just before noon.

Perth County Ontario Provincial Police say the SUV drove into the back of a delivery truck.

The airbags were deployed in the SUV, and its front end was badly damaged.

In a tweet, police say there were "surprisingly only minor injuries to one occupant of the SUV."

Officials have not yet offered a reason for the crash or said whether any charges are expected.