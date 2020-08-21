KITCHENER -- Volunteers and nursing home residents received a surprise bagpipe performance Thursday morning.

The 50 volunteers with Food4Kids Waterloo Region were on their way to deliver donations to 250 chronically-hungry families in the region when they were treated to a few songs by bagpiper Mitchell Arnold.

Arnold connected with the charity over the Facebook group ‘K-W Caremongers’ to make the performance happen.

Residents of Chartwell Westmount Long Term Care Home, which has part of its building dedicated to Food4Kids, also made their way out to enjoy the music.

Volunteer coordinator Jennifer Birnstihl was told by one resident that bagpipes are his favourite instrument, and he didn’t think he would hear them again before he passed away.

“I think there’s a lot of people who think it’s a really amazing sound,” she said. “I was happy we could bring it here today and surprise people. It just brings a smile to people’s faces.”

Food4Kids was also able to sell 100 flower arrangements provided by Blooms of Paradise in Cambridge at the pickup site.

The food delivery marked the second last week of the charity’s summer program.

Food4Kids says they are looking for more volunteer drivers when their school delivery starts up in September.