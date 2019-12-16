KITCHENER -- Alex Witmer is undergoing tests at an Ottawa hospital as he prepares to have surgery on his brain tumour.

The 30-year-old, who grew up in Kitchener, was on six-week vacation in Thailand with his wife Jennifer when he went to the hospital complaining of a severe migraine.

Doctors later diagnosed him with a brain tumour.

Allianz Insurance initially denied the Witmer’s medical claim because his initial complaint was for a headache.

They then reversed their decision after the media starting asking questions about the situation.

Allianz offered to pay for a commercial flight back to Canada.

But while battling with the company, Witmer’s condition worsened and doctors determined that he needed to have a medical drain.

Allianz once again reversed their position and agreed to pay for the 13,000-kilometre and 20-hour air ambulance trip to Ottawa.

Witmer is currently under the care of doctors at the Civic Campus of the Ottawa Hospital.

He is expected to undergo surgery sometime this week.

Witmer’s mother Amanda says the couple is hoping to move back to Kitchener after he has recovered from the procedure.