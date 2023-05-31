Surgery levels not up to pre-pandemic levels at Grand River Hospital

The number of surgeries being done at Grand River Hospital (GRH) still isn't near what it was before the pandemic.

The hospital's VP of clinical services told CTV News Tuesday that the GRH surgical suits are operating at an 85 per cent capacity to what they were pre-pandemic.

Officials say staffing shortages are still a challenge and are looking to be addressed through recruitment and retainment.

Elective surgeries will also ramp down over the summer to allow staff time off, according to the hospital.