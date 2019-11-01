

CTV Kitchener





A proposed class action lawsuit against Waterloo Regional Police will not be making its way to the high court.

The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear an appeal on a lawsuit alleging decades of sexual harassment, gender-based discrimination, and assaults against female officers.

A lower court judge ruled that the $165 million case did not belong in civil court.

An appeal was made but to the province’s top court, but later dismissed.

Angela Rivers, Sharon Zehr, and Barry Zehr took their appeal to The Supreme Court of Canada where it was also dismissed.

The high court gave no reason for their decision.