Supporters gathered to join unionized workers on strike at a Goderich salt mine on Wednesday.

More than 100 Unifor members from areas surrounding Goderich descended on the picket lines to join employees on strike from Compass Minerals Salt Mine.

More than 340 miners, electricians, and hourly employees walked off the job last week.

Union officials say the company and the union have been trying to negotiate a new contract since early March.

The local president, Gary Lynch, says the main issues at dispute are benefits, seniority, and mandatory overtime.

Unifor’s national representative says they had been making progress but were blindsided with last minute concessions that they say would strip benefits from retired workers.

In a statement, the company says work will still continue at the mine with other employees. It goes on the say it hopes to come to a collective agreement with Unifor that focuses on employee safety.

The strike comes after 48 employees were laid off in February and union officials say that was just two weeks before collective bargaining talks were scheduled to begin.