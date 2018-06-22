

CTV Kitchener





A woman was moved to do something to show support for a fellow crossing guard that was hit by a car.

Michelle Tremblett, who helps kids cross the road safely at Doon Village Road and Bechtel Drive in Kitchener, put a call out on social media to collect cards for the injured crossing guard.

“It could be any of us,” Tremblett says. “During her recovery it would be awesome if she had some cards from the kids to remind her ‘thank you for all you do and what you sacrifice.’”

A car that ran a red light elsewhere in Kitchener Thursday morning hit crossing guard Tiffany Klassen as she was helping kids cross the street. She suffered serious injuries.

The incident hit home with parents.

“It’s absolutely scary,” says Tsitsi Mapuranga, who has three kids. “It’s not like people don’t know that this is a school zone, there’s signs everywhere. There’s no need for anyone to be speeding, it was sad to hear.”

Their message to drivers is to simply be patient.

“I wish drivers would stop and think, if that was my kid, I would appreciate someone giving them six seconds of patience so that they can cross,” Tremblett says.