The long weekend ended in tragedy for one family.

A three year old girl was struck and killed by a truck that was attempting to pull a U-turn at Pinery Provincial Park, near Grand Bend.

Before first responders arrived, people on site rushed to help the toddler and her family, who were also there when the incident occurred.

The park has released a statement that reads: “Ontario Parks is saddened about the recent death at Pinery Provincial Park and offer our condolences to the family. During this difficult time employee assistance support is being offered to all staff.”

Campers and staff who attended to the scene were left shaken, and devastated by the incident.

“Everyone is in shock,” says William Kim, who was camping at the park at the time and also has a three year old of his own.

“Everyone is one edge. My condolences to the family, it’s tragic,” he adds.

The driver and toddler are both from the East York area in Toronto. Police have yet to comment on if there is any relationship between the two.

“Our investigation is ongoing,” says Constable Christopher Doupe. “As always, when someone is pronounced deceased, we will work in conjunction, hand-in-hand with the coroner’s office.”

Doupe says that this is a very rare circumstance.

“I’ve been in this area for almost 20 years,” he says, “I don’t recall anything like this happening within one of our Provincial Parks.”

The child has been brought to the coroners office in Torotno where an examination is underway.

Police have not yet commented on whether or not charges will be laid.

It’s a sad reminder for drivers to always pay attention to their surroundings.

“We have to be aware, especially if we’re in an area where there are children,” says Doupe. “Foot traffic is definitely increased in such an area, like Pinery Provincial Park. We need to be careful when we pull away from a parked position.”