Featured
Supersized superhero statues come to Kitchener
Fan poses with Thanos LEGO statue in Kitchener. (Apr. 13, 2019)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, April 13, 2019 2:36PM EDT
Some superheroes, and one notorious supervillain, are making an appearance at a Kitchener toy store ahead of the premiere of Avengers: Endgame.
Supersized LEGO statues of Thanos, Spiderman and the Hulk have been set up at the Toys “R” Us on Fairway Road.
The structure of Thanos – one of the most powerful villians in the Marvel Universe – stands 7 feet tall and weighs 750 pounds.
It was created by designers at the LEGO model shop in California.
Fans can pose with the movie characters until Saturday at 7 p.m.
Avengers: Endgame opens in theatres on April 26.