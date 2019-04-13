

CTV Kitchener





Some superheroes, and one notorious supervillain, are making an appearance at a Kitchener toy store ahead of the premiere of Avengers: Endgame.

Supersized LEGO statues of Thanos, Spiderman and the Hulk have been set up at the Toys “R” Us on Fairway Road.

The structure of Thanos – one of the most powerful villians in the Marvel Universe – stands 7 feet tall and weighs 750 pounds.

It was created by designers at the LEGO model shop in California.

Fans can pose with the movie characters until Saturday at 7 p.m.

Avengers: Endgame opens in theatres on April 26.