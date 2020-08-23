Those looking to take in the performance of some ‘SuperDogs’ at Bingemans have had to do so from the safety of their car.

The three-day event kicked off on Sunday at the Kitchener location with a wide range of family-raised canines showing off their skills.

“There’s something in our show for everybody,” said Amy White of President’s Choice SuperDogs. “You’re going to see dogs run and jump and dance and tell jokes even.”

The performance works like a drive-in movie, with audio playing through the car radio as audience members pull up for the dog show.

“Most people have either had a dog or have known a dog that has touched them and they’ve loved in some way,” said White. “I think that our show really connects with people in terms of the emotion.”

The shows for the whole family will be running at Bingemans until Tuesday.