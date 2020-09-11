KITCHENER -- This week has featured showers, morning fog and mist as well as several days of overcast conditions into the afternoon hours, with cool fall-like temperatures. Tuesday the temperature climbed to just 14.8 degrees Celsius at the Region of Waterloo International Airport. 21C is the seasonal average for a daytime high.

Clouds have cleared to end the work-week and start the weekend. But the next boundary is on the way bringing a chance of showers and risk of thunderstorms.

Saturday starts off cool with an east wind. Increasing clouds are expected in the afternoon, with the chance of showers in the evening and overnight along with the risk of thunderstorms into Sunday. Clouds are expected to clear Sunday afternoon.

As for temperatures, Saturday night will be considerably warmer with a low in Kitchener-Waterloo of about 17C. Humidity levels are forecast to rise into the upper 20s this weekend.

The beginning of next week is expected to be clear with temperatures near, if not below, seasonal.

There are also more signs of fall heading into the final weekend of summer.

The Autumnal Equinox arrives on Tuesday, September 22 at 9:31 A.M. EDT.