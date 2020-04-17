KITCHENER -- After a week of flooding, damaging winds, cold temperatures and snow, sunshine is expected to make a return this weekend with near-seasonal temperatures.

A seasonal high for Waterloo is about 12 C for this time of year, with a seasonal low closer to 2 C.

Daily highs the past few days have been closer to our average low, as shots of cold air moved in and winds remained strong, creating a brisk wind chill.

Conditions Saturday could start off with some variable clouds before sunshine mixes in for much of Southern Ontario.

Most of the day Sunday will be rain free, with a 60 per cent chance of scattered showers and some peeks of sunshine.

Double digit temperatures stick around for most the weekend, but temperatures fall a few degrees cooler early to mid-next week.

You can see the seven day forecast for Waterloo Region and surrounding areas on our website.